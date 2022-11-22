HP to cut up to 6,000 jobs by end of fiscal 2025















Nov 22 (Reuters) - HP Inc (HPQ.N) said on Tuesday it expects to reduce its global headcount by about 4,000 to 6,000 by the end of fiscal 2025.

The PC maker estimates it will incur about $1.0 billion in labor and non-labor costs related to restructuring and other charges, with nearly $0.6 billion in fiscal 2023 and the rest split between the following two years.

The restructuring comes at a time when most companies including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) and Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) are making deep cuts to their employee base to navigate a potential downturn in the economy.

The company forecast current-quarter profit between 70 cents and 80 cents. Analysts on average expect 86 cents, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of the company were down 1.2% in extended trading.

PC sales have shrunk from the heights hit during the pandemic as households and businesses tighten spending in the face of decades-high inflation, putting pressure on companies such as HP and Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N).

Earlier on Monday, Dell reported a 6% fall in third-quarter revenue. The company's Chief financial officer Tom Sweet said the ongoing macroeconomic factors including inflation and rising interest rates would weigh on customers next year.

HP also reported a 11% fall in fourth-quarter revenue to $14.8 billion.

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Krishna Chandra Eluri











