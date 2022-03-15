HSBC axes 69 branches in Britain

HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) said on Tuesday it will close 69 branches in Britain, as lenders further cut back their in-person services as more people take up online banking.

"The way people bank is changing - something the pandemic has accelerated," said Jackie Uhi, head of HSBC's UK branch network, in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.