HSBC's head of responsible investing quits after climate speech controversy

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Stuart Kirk, the global head of responsible investing at HSBC Asset Management, has resigned from his role, according to a post attributed to him on professional networking site LinkedIn on Thursday.

Kirk was suspended by HSBC in May after he said central bank policymakers and other global authorities had exaggerated the financial risks of climate change at an industry conference.

The bank, which has committed to playing a major role in leading the global economy in the transition to net zero, declined to comment on Kirk's post.

"Ironically given my job title, I have concluded that the bank's behaviour towards me since my speech at a Financial Times conference in May has made my position, well, unsustainable," Kirk said.

According to the post, Kirk is now preparing a new venture that will demonstrate "human ingenuity can and will overcome the challenges ahead, while at the same time offering huge investment opportunities".

In the meantime, he said he would continue to challenge the "nonsense, hypocrisy, sloppy logic and group-think" that had sullied the world of sustainable finance, the post read.

Kirk did not respond immediately to a request for comment by Reuters via LinkedIn.

Reporting by Sinead Cruise; editing by Carolyn Cohn

