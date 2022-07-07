Hungary posts EUR 135 mln May trade surplus vs analyst forecast for EUR 500 mln deficit

BUDAPEST, July 7 (Reuters) - Hungary posted a foreign trade surplus (HUTRD=ECI) of 135 million euros in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Analysts had forecast a deficit of 500 million euros for the month. Exports rose by an annual 28% in euro terms in May, while imports rose by 27% year-on-year, the KSH said.

Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves

