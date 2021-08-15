Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Hyatt to buy Apple Leisure Group from KKR and KSL Capital for $2.7 billion - WSJ

1 minute read

The exterior of the Grand Hyatt hotel is pictured during the dusk, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 25, 2020. Picture taken June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. hotel operator Hyatt Hotels Corp (H.N) plans to buy resort company Apple Leisure Group from its private-equity owner KKR & Co (KKR.N) and travel-and-leisure specialist KSL Capital Partners LLC for $2.7 billion including any debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The deal is expected to be announced on Monday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Hyatt Hotels and Apple Leisure, KKR and KSL did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

In 2017, KKR and KSL bought the Pennsylvania-based resort operator from Bain Capital for an undisclosed price.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:33 PM UTC

T-Mobile investigating claims of customer data breach

T-Mobile (TMUS.O) is investigating a claim on an online forum post which says the personal data of over 100 million users have been breached, the company said.

Business
Wall St Week Ahead Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
Business
ECB's Lagarde not attending Jackson Hole conference of central bankers
Business
British Airways not currently using Afghanistan airspace
Business
IBM to allow only fully vaccinated to return to U.S. offices from Sept. 7