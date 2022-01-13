Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto

The name of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co is seen on a replica ship displayed at its building in Seoul, South Korea, March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

BRUSSELS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Hyundai Heavy Industries' (267250.KS) proposed takeover of rival Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd to create the world's biggest shipbuilder was hit with an EU veto on Thursday on concerns that the deal would hurt competition.

Hyundai, one of the largest shipbuilders in the world, announced the deal in 2019 in part to tackle overcapacity in the sector. It sought EU antitrust approval for the takeover in November 2019.

The European Commission said the deal would create the world's largest shipbuilder with a combined market share of at least 60%, leaving few alternative suppliers for customers.

The EU competition enforcer said the tie-up would reduce competition in the global market for the construction of large liquefied gas (LNG) carriers.

It also said the companies did not make a formal offer of remedies to address competition concerns.

Reuters reported on Dec. 10 that the deal would be blocked by the EU executive. read more

"Given that no remedies were submitted, the merger would have led to fewer suppliers and higher prices for large vessels transporting LNG. This is why we prohibited the merger," EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

