ICG assets under management rise 28%, hits record fundraising

Nov 16 (Reuters) - British asset manager Intermediate Capital Group (ICP.L) on Tuesday reported a 28% jump in assets under management (AUM) to $65.3 billon at the end of the half year, as speedy vaccine rollouts and easing of COVID-19 curbs lifted investor sentiment.

The company also said it has had a "remarkable" fundraising, having raised more in six months than in any full year of its history after first-half performance exceeded ICG's expectations.

