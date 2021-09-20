Skip to main content

Illumina says it had expected EU hold order on Grail

A building on the campus at the world headquarters of Illumina is shown in San Diego, California, U.S., September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. life sciences company Illumina (ILMN.O) said on Monday that it had anticipated an order from EU antitrust enforcers to keep recently acquired Grail (GRAL.O) as a separate company while waiting for regulatory clearance of the deal.

The company said it would discuss certain changes suggested by the European Commission in the coming days. The EU competition enforcer had earlier on Monday said it plans to impose interim measures against the company for closing the deal prematurely but did not provide details. read more

