IMF board to back Managing Director Georgieva - sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board will issue a statement of support for Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after a thorough review of allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China, sources familiar with the decision said.
