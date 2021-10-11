IMF board to back Managing Director Georgieva - sources

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva makes remarks during a closing news conference for the International Monetary Finance Committee, during the IMF and World Bank's 2019 Annual Meetings of finance ministers and bank governors, in Washington, U.S., October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Theiler/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board will issue a statement of support for Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva after a thorough review of allegations that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to favor China, sources familiar with the decision said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.