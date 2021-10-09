Skip to main content

IMF board seeks more details on claims against Georgieva - statement

IMF president Kristalina Georgieva sits before the opening session of the Summit on the Financing of African Economies in Paris France May 18, 2021. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/Files

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board adjourned without a decision about the future of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday and said it would seek more information about claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to benefit China in her previous role.

The IMF said the board had made "significant progress," but agreed to request "more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter."

