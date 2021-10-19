Skip to main content

IMF chief economist Gopinath to leave Fund, return to Harvard in January

Gita Gopinath, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speaks during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath will return to Harvard University in January as planned when her public service leave of absence from the university ends, the IMF said on Tuesday.

Gopinath, the IMF's first female chief economist, joined the Fund in October 2018 and led new IMF analytical research on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination targets as well as on climate change mitigation.

