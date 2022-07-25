IMF chief welcomes push to boost Argentina's fiscal health

International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen at the IMF headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, U.S., October 14, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BUENOS AIRES, July 25 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Monday described a meeting with Argentina's economy minister, Silvina Batakis, as "productive," amid a deepening economic crisis afflicting South America's third-biggest economy.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva added in a post on Twitter that she welcomes Batakis' efforts "to strengthen fiscal sustainability" in the country.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Kylie Madry

