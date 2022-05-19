IMF says Argentina program objectives, targets "remain unchanged"

May 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said the agreed objectives of the recently approved program for Argentina remain in place as the first program review draws close.

"I would characterize the status of the discussions on the first review as good progress being made," said Gerry Rice, a Fund spokesman, in a scheduled press conference.

The first review of the $44 billion program agreed earlier this year was brought forward to mid-May from an original June date.

"We hope to communicate about the conclusion of the mission soon," Rice said, without giving a specific date.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and David Lawder

