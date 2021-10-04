Skip to main content

Business

IMF says board met with WilmerHale lawyers on World Bank data probe

1 minute read
1/2

A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund's executive board met on Monday with officials from the WilmerHale law firm about its probe of the World Bank’s "Doing Business 2018" report, and will meet soon with IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, a spokesperson said.

The WilmerHale report alleged that Georgieva, as the World Bank's CEO in 2017, applied undue pressure on staffto alter data in the flagship "Doing Business" report to benefit China.

The IMF board "remains committed to a thorough, objective, and timely review" of the matter, the spokesperson said.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 3:46 PM UTC

U.S. factory orders gain steam as manufacturing keeps humming

New orders for U.S.-made goods accelerated in August, pointing to sustained strength in manufacturing even as economic growth appeared to have slowed in the third quarter because of shortages of raw materials and labor.

Business
Senator Warren asks SEC to probe trading by Fed policymakers
Business
U.S. trade chief Tai seeks talks with China, won't rule out new tariff actions
Business
Pandora Papers: Rich and powerful deny wrongdoing after dump of purported secrets
Business
Southwest Airlines to comply with Biden vaccine mandate by Dec. 8

Southwest Airlines said on Monday it will comply with a Dec. 8 deadline set by President Joe Biden for its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.