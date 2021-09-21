Skip to main content

Business

IMF says China has tools to avoid Evergrande's problems becoming systemic crisis

1 minute read

A man walks in front of unfinished residential buildings at the Evergrande Oasis, a housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang, China September 15, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it is closely following developments surrounding China Evergrande Group (3333.HK), but believes Beijing has the tools to prevent the situation from turning into a systemic crisis.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told Reuters the real estate sector was a big part of China's economy, and China Evergrande's potential default could have implications for China's economic activity and financial stability.

"We are following the developments in China very closely," Gopinath said, underscoring the need for regulatory reforms to address the heavily leveraged property sector. "We still believe that China has the tools and the policy space to prevent this turning into a systemic crisis."

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:13 PM UTC

Macy's to hire 76,000 workers for holiday shopping season

Macy's Inc said on Tuesday it plans to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its stores, call centers and warehouses ahead of this year's holiday season, indicating a return to pre-pandemic levels of hiring.

Business
FedEx labor shortfall hits quarterly profit, earnings forecast
Business
China Evergrande inches close to default deadline, investors wait
Business
U.S. sues to stop American Airlines, JetBlue partnership
Business
Wall Street ends near flat on cautious note ahead of Fed