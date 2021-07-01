Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IMF says encouraged by tax agreement; urges holdout countries to join up

International Monetary Fund logo is seen outside the headquarters building during the IMF/World Bank spring meeting in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday welcomed an agreement by 130 countries to back a global corporate minimum tax, and said work would continue to bring others into the fold.

"Very clearly, this train finally has left the station," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters. "Work will continue to make sure that the countries that are not yet on board ... can recognize their own interests," she added.

