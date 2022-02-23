IMF starts discussions in Ukraine for next tranche disbursement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S. September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

KYIV, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The mission of the International Monetary Fund is starting its work in Ukraine for the second review of the Fund-supported programme, the global lender said on Wednesday.

Ukraine hopes that the continuation of cooperation with the IMF can reassure markets that have been rattled by tensions with Russia and that the talks will result in disbursement of $700 million under its $5 billion IMF programme.

"The IMF mission, led by Ivanna Vladkova Hollar, starts discussions today with the authorities on the second review of the Fund-supported program," Vahram Stepanyan, the IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, said in a statement.

He added, that the mission will be conducting its meetings virtually.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; editing by Matthias Williams

