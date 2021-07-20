Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IMF, World Bank to hold October annual meetings only partially in-person

A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, October 12, 2018. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund and World Bank 2021 annual meetings will be held in a hybrid format from Oct. 11-17 with officials from member countries invited to attend in person, but public events and press conferences held virtually, the IMF said on Tuesday.

IMF and World Bank Group buildings will be open only to essential staff, certain government ministers and governors and delegates attending the meetings, the Fund said.

The IMF said it and the World Bank Group "will continue to monitor the worldwide epidemiological situation and if needed, amend this plan in accordance with relevant guidance" from the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Marguerita Choy

