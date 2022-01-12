IMF's Georgieva: Rate hikes to combat inflation could deepen global economic divergence

WASHINGTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Interest rate hikes aimed at combating inflation could exacerbate the "dangerous" and "deepening" divergence in economic developments between advanced and developing economies, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday.

Georgieva said inflation was not a universal phenomenon, but was a problem in a number of countries and especially the United States, where U.S. consumer prices surged 7% in the 12 months to December, the largest annual increase in nearly four decades.

Georgieva told an event hosted by the Center for Global Development that the Federal Reserve and other central banks knew how to handle inflation, but it could be a delicate balancing act, and the "spillover impact on emerging markets .... can add fuel to the fire of divergence."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.