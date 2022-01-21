IMF's Georgieva says more than central bankers need to fight inflation

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks to reporters as she arrives for her first day in her new post at IMF headquarters in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday it is not just central bankers who need to fight inflation, but other policy makers as well, including through boosting vaccinations to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Georgieva told a World Economic Forum virtual panel that said the U.S. Federal Reserve "is acting responsibly because inflation in the United States is turning into an economic and social concern."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.