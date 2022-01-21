Business1 minute read
IMF's Georgieva says more than central bankers need to fight inflation
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Friday it is not just central bankers who need to fight inflation, but other policy makers as well, including through boosting vaccinations to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
Georgieva told a World Economic Forum virtual panel that said the U.S. Federal Reserve "is acting responsibly because inflation in the United States is turning into an economic and social concern."
Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jason Neely
