IMF's Gopinath says central bankers need to act now on inflation
April 22 (Reuters) - Central bankers must act decisively and quickly to tackle the rise in inflation, Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Friday.
Gopinath, speaking at an IMF event, said there was confidence that central banks would bring down inflation but the time-frame for action was narrow.
"So what that means is to act now and I think, from everything I've heard, it sounds like that is the intention," she said.
