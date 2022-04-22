IMF's Gopinath says central bankers need to act now on inflation

Gita Gopinath, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speaks during a news conference in Santiago, Chile, July 23, 2019. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

April 22 (Reuters) - Central bankers must act decisively and quickly to tackle the rise in inflation, Gita Gopinath, first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said on Friday.

Gopinath, speaking at an IMF event, said there was confidence that central banks would bring down inflation but the time-frame for action was narrow.

"So what that means is to act now and I think, from everything I've heard, it sounds like that is the intention," she said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.