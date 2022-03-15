1 minute read
Imperial Brands flags small profit hit from Russia exit
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands (IMB.L) said on Tuesday its exit from Russia would have a small impact on annual profit and the cigarette maker has started talks with a third party to transfer the assets due to the Ukraine crisis.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.