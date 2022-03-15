Imperial Brands flags small profit hit from Russia exit

Packs of Gauloises cigarettes are on display in a tobacco shop in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

March 15 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands (IMB.L) said on Tuesday its exit from Russia would have a small impact on annual profit and the cigarette maker has started talks with a third party to transfer the assets due to the Ukraine crisis.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

