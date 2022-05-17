Imperial Brands says no 'buyback' clause in Russia exit

Packs of Gauloises cigarettes are on display in a tobacco shop in Vienna, Austria, May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Imperial Brands (IMB.L) said on Tuesday the terms of its recent exit from Russia did not include a clause allowing it to buy back its business there in future, in contrast to deals struck by some other companies since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The maker of Winston cigarettes and Backwoods cigars, which also reported a small rise in first-half sales, had said in April "investors based in Russia" were buying its business there, which contributed about 2% to annual net sales when combined with Ukraine.

During an earnings call on Tuesday, executives said the transaction was closed and there's "absolutely no clause of buyback in there".

On Monday, Renault (RENA.PA) said it would sell its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz (AVAZI_p.MM) to a Russian science institute reportedly for just one rouble with a six-year option to buy it back, leaving the door open for the French carmaker's return.

Imperial also reported on Tuesday adjusted net revenue of about 3.50 billion pounds ($4.3 billion), up 0.3% in constant currencies, for the six months ended March 31, as demand for e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products helped make up for lower tobacco volumes.

($1 = 0.8063 pounds)

Reporting by Richa Naidu Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter

