1 minute read
Inchcape announces $135 mln buyback, 2021 earnings jump on demand surge
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 24 (Reuters) - British car dealer Inchcape announced a share buyback of more than 100 million pounds ($134.86 million), after it more than doubled its annual profit thanks to a strong rebound in demand for its cars.
The company said its pretax profit for the year ended Dec. 31 came in at 296 million pounds, compared with a year-ago profit before tax and exceptional items of 128 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7415 pounds)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.