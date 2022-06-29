Incoming Philippine c.bank governor not ruling out more rate hikes

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Central Bank of the Philippines) is seen at their main building in Manila, Philippines March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File Photo/File Photo

MANILA, June 29 (Reuters) - Incoming Philippine central bank governor Felipe Medalla said on Wednesday he was not ruling out further interest rate hikes to combat above-target inflation even as he stressed that future policy decisions will be data driven.

Medalla, who will take on the role of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor on July 1, also said the central bank need not match rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The central bank kicked off its tightening cycle in May by raising rates by 25 basis points and followed up with another quarter-point increase in June. Its next policy review is in August.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Karen Lema Editing by Ed Davies

