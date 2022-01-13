India, Britain launch free trade agreement talks

Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry, attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India and Britain formally launched trade talks in New Delhi on Thursday, seeking freer movement of goods and people with a deal projected to increase bilateral trade by billions of pounds.

Indian trade minister Piyush Goyal met his British counterpart Anne-Marie Trevelyan. Goyal said both countries will look to conclude an early harvest deal before finalising a free trade agreement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

loading

Reporting by Alasdair Pal Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.