India cenbank chief: Inflation has peaked, will moderate -ET Now

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das gestures as he arrives at a news conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai, India, April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - India's inflation has peaked and will moderate going forward and bond yields are reflecting that trend, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said in an ET Now interview on Tuesday.

Reporting by Swati Bhat

