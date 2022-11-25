India, UAE central banks discuss rupee-dirham trade prospects -official















NEW DELHI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The central banks of India and the United Arab Emirates are discussing a potential mechanism to trade in their respective local currencies, India's ambassador to UAE, Sunjay Sudhir, said on Friday.

Rupee-dirham trade will help reduce transactional costs, Sudhir told reporters in New Delhi, as the two countries look to boost trade on a free trade pact.

Earlier this year, India signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE to help Indian exporters tap into the Gulf Arab state - which acts as a trading hub - for further access into markets in Africa and Europe.

