Indian shares inch up on gains in IT stocks
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BENGALURU, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday as gains across tech stocks offset losses in the banking sector, while global markets were mixed over recession worries in Europe.
The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.07% at 17,976.5 as of 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) edged up 0.09% at 60,350.29.
India on Thursday raised taxes on fuel exports after cutting them a little over two weeks ago, and slashed a windfall tax on locally produced crude oil, according to a government notification. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Shares of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS) fell 0.6%.
Oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) and miner Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.NS) were up 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively.
The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) was up nearly 1%, while the Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) fell 0.26%.
Asian shares were left in limbo, while the U.S. dollar made all the running as recession clouds loomed over Europe, highlighting the relative outperformance of the U.S. economy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) eased 0.3%, and Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) were flat, while South Korea (.KS11) lost 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei (.N225) fared better with a 0.3% gain due in part to a renewed slide in the yen.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.