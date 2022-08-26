Indian shares rise on IT, metal boost; set for weekly loss

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, lifted by gains in tech and metal stocks after an overnight rally on Wall Street, but were headed for their first weekly loss in six.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.81% at 17,663.85, as of 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 0.8% at 59,245.16. The indexes are on course for a weekly loss of over 1%, after five straight weeks of gains.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) climbed 1.6% after four straight sessions of losses, while the Nifty Metal index (.NIFTYMET) added 2%.

However, investors are likely to be cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference, looking for clues on how much higher U.S. interest rates would need to go and for how long.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.