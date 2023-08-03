India's Adani Enterprises posts 44% jump in Q1 profit

Reuters
The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) on Thursday reported a 44% rise in quarterly profit, as performance at its new energy division offset weakness in the key coal trading division.

The company's consolidated profit rose to 6.74 billion rupees ($81.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 4.69 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 82.7280 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K

