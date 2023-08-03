India's Adani Enterprises posts 44% jump in Q1 profit

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - India's Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) on Thursday reported a 44% rise in quarterly profit, as performance at its new energy division offset weakness in the key coal trading division.

The company's consolidated profit rose to 6.74 billion rupees ($81.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 4.69 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 82.7280 Indian rupees)

