India's Adani Group says evaluating taking action against Hindenburg Research















BENGALURU, Jan 26 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group said on Thursday it is evaluating relevant provisions under U.S. and Indian laws for "remedial and punitive action" against Hindenburg Research, which accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt.

