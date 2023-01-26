India's Adani Group says evaluating taking action against Hindenburg Research

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

BENGALURU, Jan 26 (Reuters) - India's Adani Group said on Thursday it is evaluating relevant provisions under U.S. and Indian laws for "remedial and punitive action" against Hindenburg Research, which accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and flagged concerns about high debt.

Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next