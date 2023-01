BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - India's Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) rose as much as 7.5% on Friday after reporting bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit on the back of strong domestic demand and price increases.

Bajaj Auto was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index (.NSEI), which is down 1.1%.

