India's Barbeque-Nation more than doubles Q2 profit on dine-in rebound















BENGALURU, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian restaurant chain Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd (BARQ.NS) more than doubled its second-quarter profit as more people went out to restaurants post the pandemic-induced curbs.

Consolidated net profit jumped 143% to 70.9 million Indian rupees ($872,755.03) for the three months ended Sept. 30 from 29.2 million rupees a year ago, an exchange filing on Wednesday showed.

Revenue from operations rose 40.3% to 3.10 billion rupees, from 2.21 billion rupees a year ago.

The growth was supported by improvement in the dine-in business, coupled with the robust performance of both Toscano and BARQ's international businesses, Chief Executive Officer Rahul Agrawal said in a statement.

The company, known for its "over the table" live barbeque grills, also owns Italian restaurant chain Toscano.

Restaurants in India have seen an increase in business this year, with people slowly returning to offices under hybrid work arrangements and venturing out more.

Domino's Pizza's (DPZ.N) India franchisee Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JUBI.NS) on Tuesday reported a 10% increase in quarterly profit on dine-in demand.

($1 = 81.2370 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Anisha Ajith in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman











