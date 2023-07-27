India's Coromandel International posts Q1 profit fall on weak demand

BENGALURU, July 27 (Reuters) - Indian agricultural chemicals maker Coromandel International Ltd (CORF.NS) reported a marginal drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, hurt by slowing demand.

Consolidated net profit after tax for the quarter fell 1% to 4.94 billion rupees ($60.3 million) from 4.99 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 4.22 billion rupees, as per Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations fell 0.6% to 57.29 billion rupees.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said inventory destocking by clients and weak demand from certain end users are projected to continue for the majority of the first half of the current fiscal in the chemicals industry.

Rival Deepak Fertilisers posted a near-75% fall in first-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Coromandel had reported a rise in profit for four consecutive quarters before posting a 15% fall in March-quarter profit.

-- $1 = 81.9374 Indian rupees

Reporting by Kashish Tandon in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami

