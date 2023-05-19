India's Dalmia Bharat Sugar doubles Q4 profit on higher sales















BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - India's Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd (DLMI.NS) on Friday said its fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled, aided by higher sales in their sugar and distillery segments.

The sugar manufacturer's net profit from continuing operations rose to 1.25 billion Indian rupees ($15.28 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from 627.2 million rupees.

Revenue from operations rose nearly 35.8% to 11.49 billion rupees, as export volumes for sugar went up and ethanol prices spiked.

WHY IT MATTERS

India's sugar manufacturers have gained from a hike in prices during the quarter, which helped sugarmakers make cane payments to farmers on time, Reuters reported last month.

Sugar sales remained high as India is set to record one of its hottest summers, which is likely to boost consumption of sugar products such as cold drinks and ice cream.

Sugar production, however, slowed, hurt by lower output from the western state of Maharashtra, the country's top producer of the sweetener.

PEER COMPARISON

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.