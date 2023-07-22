India's ICICI Bank posts 40% jump in April-June net profit
MUMBAI, July 22 (Reuters) - ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS), India's second-largest private lender, reported a 39.7% increase in April-June net profit on Saturday, helped by higher interest income and loan growth.
Standalone net profit rose to a record 96.48 billion rupees ($1.18 billion) for the first financial quarter from 69.05 billion in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 81.9800 Indian rupees)
