BENGALURU, Oct 27 (Reuters) - JSW Steel (JSTL.NS) said on Thursday its unit JSW Steel USA has tied up $182 million of long term financing with Italian banking firms Intesa Sanpaolo and Banco BPM for its plate mill modernization project in Baytown, Texas.

Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.