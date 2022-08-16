India's July WPI inflation eases to 13.93% y/y - govt

A labourer carries a sack of onions at a wholesale market in Kolkata, India, December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (INWPI=ECI) eased to 13.93% year-on-year in July from 15.18% in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

July's figure was lower than the forecast of 14.20% in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to 11.57% in July 2021.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar

