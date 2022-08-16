1 minute read
India's July WPI inflation eases to 13.93% y/y - govt
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (INWPI=ECI) eased to 13.93% year-on-year in July from 15.18% in the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.
July's figure was lower than the forecast of 14.20% in a Reuters poll of analysts, and compared to 11.57% in July 2021.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Manoj Kumar Editing by Peter Graff
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.