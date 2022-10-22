India's Kotak Mahindra Bank quarterly net profit jumps 27% y/y















MUMBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - India's Kotak Mahindra Bank (KTKM.NS) on Saturday reported a bigger-than-expected jump in net profit for the July-September quarter, lifted by strong loan growth.

The private lender's standalone profit jumped 27% from the same period last year to 25.80 billion Indian rupees ($313 million) in its fiscal second quarter.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 23.68 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 82.5290 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nupur Anand and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by William Mallard











