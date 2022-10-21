India's Reliance second-quarter profit hit by weak refining margins















BENGALURU, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), India's most valuable company, on Friday posted a flat profit as its mainstay oil-to-chemical business was impacted by a fall in refinery margins and export tax on refined fuels.

The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said consolidated profit was 136.56 billion Indian rupees ($1.65 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 136.8 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.7210 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru











