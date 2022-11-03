India's Schneider Electric Infrastructure posts second-quarter profit















BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Schneider Electric Infrastructure (SEIN.NS) reported a profit in the second quarter on Thursday, after winning a slew of orders following a pickup in economic activity.

The Noida-based company, which makes a range of electrical products including power transformers and switchgears, is benefiting from modernisation of India's power and grid sector, as well as a push to electric vehicles.

Standalone profit for the three months ended Sept. 30 was 87.4 million Indian rupees ($1.05 million), compared with a loss of 87.4 million rupees a year earlier, the company said in an exchange filing. Schneider did not expand on details of the orders it won in the quarter.

Revenue from operations rose 39.5% to 4.21 billion rupees, from 3.02 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.9430 Indian rupees)

