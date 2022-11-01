India's Sun Pharmaceutical Q2 profit rises 11%















BENGALURU, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS), India's largest drugmaker, on Tuesday reported a 10.5% rise in second quarter profit on higher sales in the domestic market.

The company, known for its consumer healthcare products such as Revital vitamins and pain relief medicine Volini, said consolidated net profit for three months ended Sept. 30 was 22.62 billion Indian rupees ($273.75 million), up from 20.47 billion rupees last year.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to report profit of 19.83 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

($1 = 82.6300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil











