India's Tata group in talks with Wistron to assemble iPhones - Bloomberg News

A man walks past a Tata sign outside their offices in London, Britain March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group is in talks with Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp (3231.TW) to establish a joint venture to assemble Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone's in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Apple, Tata Group and Wistron did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.