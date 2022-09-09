1 minute read
India's Tata group in talks with Wistron to assemble iPhones - Bloomberg News
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Indian conglomerate Tata Group is in talks with Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp (3231.TW) to establish a joint venture to assemble Apple's (AAPL.O) iPhone's in India, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Apple, Tata Group and Wistron did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reporting by Tanvi Mehta
