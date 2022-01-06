Skip to main content
Indonesia revokes more than 2,000 mining and plantation permits

Indonesian President Joko Widodo wearing a protective mask gestures during an interview in Bebatu, near Tarakan, North Kalimantan province, Indonesia, October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

JAKARTA, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo said on Thursday the government has revoked more than 2,000 mining, plantation and forest-use permits due to non-compliance or because they had not been utilised.

Jokowi, as the president is known, said the action was taken to improve governance and transparency in Indonesia's rich natural resources sector. The permits revoked include 2,078 in the mining sector, and forestry and plantation permits covering more than 3 million hectares of land.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy, Gayatri Suroyo, Bernadette Christina Munthe Editing by Ed Davies

