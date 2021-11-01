Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund, DP World agree on $7.5 bln partnership

The corporate logo of DP World is seen at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 27, 2018. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

JAKARTA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund has signed a $7.5 billion deal with Dubai-based logistics company DP World to form a consortium over the long-term to invest in seaports in the Southeast Asian country, both said on Sunday.

The consortium will explore investments in terminals, cargo park, land transport to and from ports and industrial zones, which will reduce Indonesia's logistics costs, DP World and the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA) said in a joint statement.

DP World will seek to leverage its joint investment platform with Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ), the statement said.

Indonesia's government launched its sovereign wealth fund in February, with an initial investment of $5 billion.

The fund is tasked with expanding its assets to $20 billion by attracting co-investors to fund infrastructure development in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

The United Arab Emirates said in March it will invest $10 billion in the fund to be spent on projects in Indonesia. read more

In May, INA signed an agreement with CDPQ, APG Asset Management and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) to establish an investment platform worth $3.75 billion that will focus on toll roads in Indonesia.

Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

