Business
Inflation, monetary tightening could heighten systemic risks-U.S. Treasury research office
1 minute read
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Inflation, monetary policy tightening and cyber attacks could heighten systemic risks to the U.S. financial system, along with the possible emergence of new COVID-19 variants, the U.S. Treasury's Office of Financial Research said on Wednesday.
The office, created after the 2008-2009 financial crisis to study risks across the financial system, said in its annual report to Congress that climate risks were still difficult to assess and more of a medium- to long-term threat to financial stability.
Reporting by David Lawder
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.