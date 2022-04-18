Infosys shares slump 9% as Q4 profit misses street view

The Infosys logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

BENGALURU, April 18 (Reuters) - Shares of India's Infosys (INFY.NS) fell 9% on Monday, pulling down the broader IT index as the software services provider's lower-than-expected March profit last week triggered fears of growth normalisation in the sector after a pandemic-led boom.

Infosys, India's No.2 software services firm, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of 56.86 billion rupees ($744.05 million) for the quarter ended March 31, missing analysts' expectations of 59.80 billion rupees.

The Nifty IT services index (.NIFTYIT) was down 3.24%.

Indian markets were closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.

($1 = 76.4200 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.