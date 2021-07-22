Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Insurance brokerage Ryan Specialty rises 9% in NYSE debut, valued at $6.5 bln

2 minute read

Members of a tour group look at the front facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

July 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc (RYAN.N) rose 9% in their New York Stock Exchange Debut on Thursday, fetching a market capitalization of $6.5 billion for the insurance brokerage founded and led by industry veteran Patrick Ryan.

The stock opened at $25.60 per share, higher than the initial public offering price of $23.50 per share.

The company on Wednesday raised $1.34 billion by pricing about 57 million shares at the midpoint of an earlier announced range of $22 to $25 each.

Ryan, who also founded Aon Plc (AON.N), started his namesake firm in 2010 to provide specialty products for insurance brokers and agents as well as underwriting and risk management services.

The Chicago-based company has so far completed 40 acquisitions, the largest of which was the deal with wholesale insurance broker All Risks in 2020.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co and Wells Fargo Securities were the lead book-running managers.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:40 PM UTCAmerican, Southwest post quarterly profits on travel rebound, federal aid

U.S. carriers American Airlines (AAL.O) and Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) on Thursday posted quarterly profits helped by a bookings rebound and federal aid, and forecast improving revenue trends in the months ahead as more people return to travel.

BusinessBlackstone doubles second quarter earnings on surging asset sales
BusinessDow gives upbeat sales forecast as reopening economies drive demand
BusinessAT&T raises forecast for revenue, HBO Max as business recovers from pandemic
BusinessU.S. housing market floats back to earth