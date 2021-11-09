Business
Insurer Direct Line Q3 hurt by lower motor, travel premiums
1 minute read
Nov 9 (Reuters) - British insurer Direct Line (DLGD.L) posted a marginal rise in third-quarter gross premiums on Tuesday, as a poor showing at its motor and travel units countered growth in its commercial and roadside assistance services.
The London-listed company, which also offers home and business insurance, said gross written premiums rose 0.7% to 875 million pounds ($1.18 billion) for the three months to September from a year earlier.
($1 = 0.7414 pounds)
Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
